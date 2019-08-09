TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week after having previously pleaded guilty to robbery in the third degree.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff gave Roger Lewis Stone, 44, 15 years, split, 24 months in prison followed by 24 months probation. A charge of robbery in the first degree was dismissed after Stone pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, according to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo.
Stone was arrested in March 2018 after calling the Domino’s Pizza in Sylacauga and ordering two large pizzas and two 2-liter soft drinks.
When the delivery driver arrived at the address on Cooperfield Circle, where the pizzas had been ordered, he told Talladega County sheriff’s deputies, he saw Stone go back into the house briefly, then come back out wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his hand in the pocket, as if holding a weapon. He then ordered the driver to set down the drinks and the pizzas, then walk slowly back to his car, which the driver did.
The Sheriff’s Office began its investigation at the house where the pizzas had been ordered, which is also where Stone lived. Stone and some of his friends were actually still eating the pizza when the deputies arrived.
Also in court this week:
Woodruff sentenced Carlos R. Owens, 28, to 45 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree. Across the hall, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced Owens to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for promoting prison contraband;
Woodruff sentenced Niclas Keith McCoy, 34, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months, suspended, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Woodruff sentenced Andrew Maxwell McSherdon, 30, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed;
Woodruff sentenced Johnathan Alan Rowe, 35, to 97 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree;
Woodruff sentenced Tawana Johnston Ellison, 49, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of drug paraphernalia. A second controlled substance charge was dismissed;
Woodruff sentenced Michael Lynn Waites, 42, to 58 months, split, 16 months in prison and two years probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Woodruff sentenced Robert Scott Ogle, 43, to three years in prison for criminal mischief in the first degree;
Woodruff sentenced Carla LeCroy to 30 months, split, 12 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for paraphernalia;
Hollingsworth sentenced James Ray Corbin, 59, to 120 months, split, 20 months in prison, 24 months probation, for burglary in the third degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Jon Derek Wood, 39, to 30 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Hollingsworth sentenced Jason Oneal Salisbury, 42, to 15 years, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Notification and Registration Act. A second SORNA charge was dismissed, Argo said;
Sentenced Christopher Keith Catchings, 33, to 117 months in prison, concurrent, for receiving stolen property in the first degree and promoting prison contraband; and
Hollingsworth sentenced Larry Bryan Morris, 43, to 45 months, suspended, 24 months probation for forgery in the second degree.