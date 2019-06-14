TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man who previously pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and kidnapping has been sentenced to concurrent 20-year prison sentences by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Corey Jamar Gamble, 27, was a co-defendant with Tytiana Leshea Reeves, 23, and Tyrone Mallory, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens.
In October 2017, Reaves made contact with the victim online and agreed to meet him at a motel in Sylacauga. When the victim arrived at the motel, he was struck on the head with a gun butt and was robbed of his wallet and keys. Gamble and Mallory then forced him to drive to various ATMs to get more cash, authorities said.
Giddens said Gamble and Mallory let the victim out of his own car on a dirt road outside of Sylacauga, started to drive off and then backed up toward the victim again.
Giddens said he believes there’s only one reason for them to do that — they intended to kill him. The victim fled until he found a church. Fortunately, the pastor was in, took him inside and let him call 911. He was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Gamble and Reaves were pulled over in Louisiana shortly after the robbery and kidnapping, still driving the victim’s car. Reaves pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role. Giddens said he was not sure of the status of the charges against Mallory.
Also in court this week, Hollingsworth:
•Accepted a guilty plea from Timothy Lafayette Sims, 51, to shooting into an occupied vehicle and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. Sims tailgated his victim coming out of Walmart, then eventually rammed her vehicle and fired one shot into the passenger side of her car in June 2017;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Brandon Devonte Jackson, 23, to second-degree theft of property and sentenced him to 22 months, suspended, 24 months probation;
•Accepted a guilty plea from William Marshall Gaither, 39, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for violation of the sex offender registration and notification act. Giddens said an underlying sex offense was a misdemeanor;
•Accepted a guilty plea from JT Toombs for first-degree receiving stolen property and sentenced him to 60 months in prison;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Kayla Denise Savage, 27, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree and sentenced her to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation, respectively. A second controlled substance charge was dismissed;
•Accepted a guilty plea from William C. Butler, 50, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation, respectively. Two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Theresa Lane Coke, 54, to two counts of illegal possession of a credit or debit card, breaking into and entering a vehicle and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Giddens said Coke asked to be sent to prison, but Hollingsworth said under the mandatory sentencing guidelines passed by the Legislature, he could not. Coke was sentenced to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation in each case;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Jacob K. Hammonds, 27, to escape in the third degree and sentenced him to 15 years, split, 12 months in jail, two years probation. Giddens said Hammonds also requested a straight sentence, but the judge was unable to oblige;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Dionne Carlos McKinney, 40, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 50 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Demetrius Dantell Griffin, 23, to shooting into an occupied business and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, split, 362 days to serve and the balance on probation;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Christopher Bryant, 33, to second-degree assault and attempting to elude; he will be sentenced Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Casey Miles Russell, 31, to third-degree escape, and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Carlos Rodriguez Owens, 27, to two counts of promoting prison contraband and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Dakota Ryan Matson, 23, to possession with intent to distribute and two counts of third-degree burglary; charges of second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Matson will be sentenced Sept. 11;
•Accepted guilty pleas from Terry Lee Calhoun, 36, to third-degree burglary and third-degree forgery; he will be sentenced Aug. 7;
•Accepted guilty pleas from Amanda Dawn Clay to possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijauana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and will sentence her Aug. 7. Clay was indicted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to possession with intent;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Foster M. Elston, 27, to possession of a controlled substance, and will sentence him Sept. 11;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Crystal M. McKinnon, 27, to possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and will sentence her Sept. 11. McKinnon was indicted on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
•Accepted a guilty plea from James Ray Corbin, 58, to third-degree burglary, and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Jon Derek Wood, 38, to first-degree theft of property and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from David Lynn Longoria, 53, to possession of a controlled substance and will sentence him Sept. 11. A paraphernalia charge was dismissed;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Dennis Michael Farmer, 56, to third-degree burglary, and will sentence him Sept. 11;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Jason O’Neal Salisbury, 42, to a SORNA violation, and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Melissa Kaye Vermillion, 39, to third-degree burglary and will sentence her Sept. 11;
•Issued a warrant for Zachary Nicholas Allen, 32, who failed to appear;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Christopher Keith Catchings, 33, to first-degree receiving stolen property and promoting prison contraband and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Issued a warrant for Lebronski Maritits Fuller, 34, who failed to appear;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Larry Bryan Morris, 43, to second-degree possession of a forged instrument and will sentence him Aug. 7;
•Issued a warrant for Dustin Leon Carr, 31, who failed to appear;
•Accepted a guilty plea from Calvin Bernard Marbury, 53, for second-degree assault and will sentence him Aug. 7; and
•Accepted a guilty plea from Hali Nicole Carden, 25, to possession of a controlled substance and will sentence her Sept. 11. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia will likely be dismissed.