Sylacauga man gets 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to home-invasion burglary

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man who pleaded guilty to a home-invasion burglary was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Cameron James Kelley, 19, and a co-defendant, Jaquary Lashawn Swain, 21, were both arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies last year after breaking into a home on Marble Valley Road on May 22, 2019.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men first broke into a vehicle that had been left unlocked outside the residence and stole a wallet and various personal identification documents.
The victim, who was getting ready to go to work, heard noises inside his house shortly before the two men came into his bedroom, pointed a gun at his head and demanded the location of the victim’s guns. The victim pointed to his closet, where the two men stole an AR-15 and a Rueger .270 rifle.
According to court records, Swain had previously entered a guilty plea but had not been sentenced.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, several other defendants were also sentenced in the last two weeks by both Woodruff and Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. These included:
George Elliot Reynolds, 56, for possession of marijuana in the first degree, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation (Woodruff);
Erika Denise Pope, 45, for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation (Woodruff);
Sammy Dontral Patterson, 39, 52 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months for possession of marijuana in the second degree (Woodruff);
Debra Lynn Pratt, 57, 70 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance (Woodruff);
Crystal Nichole Locker, 35, five years, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia (Woodruff);
David Wayne Harrell II, 27, 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance (Woodruff);
Tiffany McInnish, 45, 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance (Woodruff);
Chastity Deneane Seals, 34, 75 months in prison for two counts of theft of property in the first degree and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card (Woodruff);
Mary Jo Hopper, 40, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation, plus 318 days in jail for the marijuana and paraphernalia charges (Hollingsworth);
Jarvirous Wilson, 33, 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance (Hollingsworth);
Marquette Ladante Felder, 40, 15 years, split, 15 months in prison, 24 months probation for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and obstruction of justice (Hollingsworth);
Motacha Sizemore Triplett, 47, 97 months, suspended, 24 months probation on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (Hollingsworth);
Thomas Christopher Best, 32, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance (Hollingsworth);
Joseph Brad Fallon, 39, 60 months, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance (Hollingsworth); and
Roger Stephen Jones, 33, 60 months, split, 14 months in prison, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 114 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia (Hollingsworth).