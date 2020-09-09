Sylacauga man found shot to death inside own home

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was found shot to death in his home on Odena Road on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Sylacauga police Thursday afternoon.
According to the release, police discovered the body of Frslandez L. Cook, 52, inside his residence on the 1000 block of Odena Road after responding to a call regarding a person being shot. Cook was already deceased when the officers arrived.
Sylacauga police Lt. Willis Whatley confirmed Cook lived in the house where his body was found, but little other information was readily available Thursday evening.
Cook’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.
“This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the release says.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crimes should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464 or call the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.