Sylacauga man, 19, facing 2 counts of electronic solicitation of a child

SYLACAUGA -- A 19-year-old Sylacauga man has been arrested on two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
According to Tubbs, the suspect began engaging in sexually explicit conversations and sending inappropriate photos to underage girls in Talladega County around March 3 of this year, via the Snapchat app. The girls reported the contact to their parents, who notified the Sheriff’s Office.
The two girls were interviewed by the staff at Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, and warrants were obtained.
Tubbs said the suspect turned himself in Saturday. Bond was set at $5,000 on each count by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
The suspect was able to post bond and was released the same day he turned himself in, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Electronic solicitation of a child is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people accused of sex crimes until they have either been convicted by a jury or pleaded guilty.