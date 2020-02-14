Sylacauga man facing charges of statutory rape, sharing child porn

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man turned himself in Wednesday on a warrant charging statutory rape and dissemination of child pornography, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
The 23-year-old was being held in jail on a $10,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.
Although the warrant was served by sheriff’s deputies, the case was investigated by the Sylacauga Police Department about a year ago, according to Chief Kelley Johnson.
The suspect is charged with having sex with a girl who was less than 16 at time, Johnson said. The suspect allegedly recorded the act and passed the recording around, the chief added.
The charge of rape in the second degree, aka statutory rape, stems from the fact the victim was between the ages of 12 and 16 at the time; there is no allegation of force.
Detective Chris Vincent handled the investigation, Johnson said.
The Daily Home does not generally identify alleged sex offenders by name until they are convicted or plead guilty.
Rape in the second degree and dissemination of child pornography are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.