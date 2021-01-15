Sylacauga man faces robbery charge

A Sylacauga man has been charged with robbery in the first degree after an incident at the Quality Inn in Sylacauga on Tuesday evening.
Brandon O’Brien Kennedy, 36, was being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $31,658. He remained behind bars Friday night.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Kennedy is accused of approaching an individual at the Quality Inn about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a handgun. He then allegedly robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of U.S. currency and then fled.
Johnson said Kennedy and the victim knew each other, and that Kennedy was in police custody by 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
According to jail records, Kennedy is also being held for a menacing charge from June and failure to appear on public intoxication charges in December. Both of those charges came through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail records show the bond on the menacing case was set at $1,000, and the failure to appear case at $658. Bond on the robbery charge was set at $30,000.
According to state court records, Kennedy pleaded guilty to shooting into an occupied vehicle in Clay County in 2009 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
He also has a more recent charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Coosa County from May 2020 that is still pending.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison. Being a certain person in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Menacing and public intoxication are misdemeanors.