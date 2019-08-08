TALLADEGA -- A Sylacuaga man was arrested Thursday and charged with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), among other charges.
Marquette Ladante Felder, 39, was convicted of rape in the second degree of a 16-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2004. According to the state Sex Offender Database, he was released from prison in last year and registered at an address on Truett Road.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Fleder did not show up for his quarterly registration in March, so deputies went to check on him.
The address where he had registered appeared to be abandoned for some time, and a warrant was issued.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Felder was arrested by Childersburg police Thursday morning on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, providing false information to law enforcement and attempting to elude a police officer.
Once in jail, the county’s warrants came up, and he was charged with failure of an adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement and failure to notify local law enforcement of transfer of residence.
Bond on those last two counts was set at $5,000 total by Talladega County District Court Judge Jeb Fannin, Jones said.
Bond on the other charges was set at $2,500 total, according to jail records.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.