SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was jailed Thursday on charges of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Aaron Paul Turner, 43, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and ordered held on a $2,500 bond. He posted bond and was released Saturday, according to jail records.
Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Tuesday that Turner was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree in Coosa County in 2004. After being released, he moved to an address on Sycamore Cemetery Road in Talladega.
Investigators got a tip he moved from that address in September and was staying at a different location on Spring Valley Road in Sylacauga.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.