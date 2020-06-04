Sylacauga man charged with violating sex offender registration act

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, William Kencaid “Kenny” Jones was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies. He was released on a $7,500 bond Thursday.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, a deputy went to the residence on Landers Loop near Sylacauga for a compliance check May 29 and was told Jones no longer resided there.
When Jones came in for his quarterly registration Wednesday, he told deputies he was still staying on Landers Loop.
Apparently, Jones had been living with a girlfriend friend on Landers Loop, but they had split up, and he was actually living on Allen Street in Sylacauga.
According to the sex offender database, Jones was convicted of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree in February 2012, and was released from prison in November 2017.
There is no information regarding the victim on the registration page, but based on the charges, it would be a female between the ages of 12 and 16.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.