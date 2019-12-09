U.S. Marshals have charged a Sylacauga man in connection with a homicide committed last month in Talladega.
Christopher Lashawn Twyman, 42, was arrested on a murder warrant in Gadsden this morning, according to a press release issued this afternoon by Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby.
“This charge is from an incident that occurred on Nov. 23, 2019, in which Courtney Brown was shot at a residence on Washington Avenue,” Busby said in the release. “Brown later died as a result of his injuries.”
As of this evening, Twyman was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
Brown, 30, was apparently shot one time in the head around midnight Nov. 22. He was taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, then transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.
According to the incident media log released by police after the shooting, investigators are also looking into a shooting into an occupied dwelling that was reported several hours after Brown died, but it was not yet clear whether the two incidents were related.
According to court documents online, Twyman has a lengthy criminal history involving at least half a dozen convictions on felony drug charges. Most recently, he pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of cocaine in Talladega County and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. It was not immediately clear when he was released, although a motion asking the court to modify his sentence was denied in 2011 and he appears to have been involved in a child support dispute in 2016, while he was incarcerated.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama. Conviction for a murder involving the use of a firearm is punishable by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.