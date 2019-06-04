A Sylacauga man arrested for parole violation last week has now been charged with robbing the Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, according to a press release issued Monday by Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson. Damion Leshawn Nix, 29, is facing two counts of first-degree robbery and was being held Monday in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a bond of $120,000 set by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
“On May 28,” Johnson said, “Nix entered the Sylacauga branch of the Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union armed. When he entered the financial institution, Nix discharged the weapon multiple times. (He) made off with a small amount of money from a customer within the credit union.”
Sylacauga police officers were already in the area when the robbery was reported and were able to set up a perimeter. Nix was taken into custody in a wooded area not far from his residence on Tuscaloosa Drive. Cash and body army were also recovered when Nix was arrested, although the gun had not been recovered as of Monday afternoon.
Nix was convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery in 2009, according to Johnson. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison on each count, but was paroled in 2017 after serving about a third of his sentence. In addition to the two new robbery charges, he is also being held without bond on the probation violation.
Information on the previous convictions was not immediately available Monday.
“SPD wants to thank everyone involved in the capture of Nix and the attempt to locate evidence,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Parole, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office K-9 ‘QT’ and FBI and ATF K-9 ‘Ranger.’”
First-degree robbery is a class A felony in Alabama; normally, a class A felony involving a firearm is punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison. Since Nix has a previous class A felony conviction, he will likely face a sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted.