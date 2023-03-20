Sylacauga man charged with child porn possession

A Sylacauga man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night.
Jamie Lee Tomasson, 41, had an initial court appearance Friday before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set bond at $50,000. Tomasson was still in jail Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Jones, deputies received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible images of child pornography being uploaded to a cloud server. Further investigation led deputies to Tomasson’s residence on Spring Valley Road.
Jones said a search warrant was executed at the residence Thursday, which turned up numerous images of females around the age of 12 or 13 undressed and performing sexual acts.
Jones said that while Tomasson was speaking with deputies, he began threatening to shoot himself, and then walked toward an area of the home where he had a loaded firearm. For his own safety and for the safety of the deputies, Tomasson was brought down and handcuffed.
Possession of obscene material depicting individuals under the age of 17 is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.