Sylacauga man charged with child porn possession

A Sylacauga man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday night.

Jamie Lee Tomasson, 41, had an initial court appearance Friday before Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, who set bond at $50,000. Tomasson was still in jail Friday afternoon.