Sylacauga man charged with assault, shooting into occupied vehicle

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault in the first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle after allegedly shooting a former friend in the face June 1.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Christopher Alan Jackson, 46, was being held on a $60,000 bond on the assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle charges, set by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Thursday afternoon, he was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a certain person forbidden to have a firearm, with a bond totaling $18,500.
He was also charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, with a $1,000 bond. Jackson remained behind bars Thursday afternoon.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the victim in this case was a 47-year-old man from Alpine.
Around 6 p.m. June 1, the victim drove to Jackson’s residence on the 800 block of Oldfield Road in a red 2009 Dodge Challenger. An argument between the two men ensued, with Jackson allegedly shooting into the car and hitting the victim in the face.
Jackson then fled the scene before deputies arrived. The victim was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by ambulance.
Tubbs said the victim was able to identify his alleged assailant.
Wednesday afternoon, Tubbs said, deputies and U.S. Marshals with the Fugitive Task Force got word Jackson might be at a residence on Pinetop Lane in Sylacauga, which turned out to be correct.
Another individual at that residence was also arrested on felony warrants from Shelby County.
Deputies also found a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol and methamphetamine at the residence.
Tubbs said the victim has been released from UAB and is likely to recover.
Assault in the first degree with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison. Certain person is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence in the third degree are misdemeanors.