SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was arrested on a burglary charge earlier this week, posted bond and then rearrested on drug charges, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Eliga Benson, 37, was first arrested Friday on a charge of burglary in the first degree.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, Benson was charged in connection with a break-in at Corbitt Construction on Oldfield Road at around 7:10 p.m. New Year’s Day. An employee happened to go to the office that evening and interrupted the burglary before Benson could steal anything.
Investigators spoke with the employee, developed a suspect and were eventually able to identify Benson, Johnson said.
Police went to Benson’s residence on Nivens Road on Friday afternoon and took him into custody, Johnson added.
Bond in the burglary case was set at $5,000 by District Court Judge Robert Rumsey. Benson posted bond the same day he was arrested, according to jail records.
He was re-arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A new bond of $10,000 was set in these cases, but Johnson said his bond on the burglary case is likely to be revoked.
Burglary in the third degree is class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.