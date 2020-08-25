Sylacauga man arrested on sex offender registration act charge for 2nd time in recent months (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man on Friday was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the second time in less than three months.
William Kencaid “Kenny” Jones, 38, was given a $7,500 bond and was released today (Tuesday, Aug. 25), according to Metro Jail records.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Jones was convicted of rape in the second degree in Talladega County in 2012. He had registered as homeless, which meant he would be required to check in every seven days.
Tubbs said Jones failed to check in between June 17 and July 8, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 10. He was arrested off U.S. 280 early Friday.
Jones was also arrested in early June when a deputy went to the residence where he had registered previously; the deputy was told Jones did not live there anymore. Apparently, he had broken up with his girlfriend and was living at another address in Sylacauga altogether.
After he posted bond on the previous SORNA arrest, he registered as homeless.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.