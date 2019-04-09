SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempting to coerce and entice an alleged 15-year-old to meet him for sexual acts, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Jerry Wayne Hamilton Jr., 49, was arrested in Mountain Brook on similar state charges in October.
“When Hamilton drove to meet the minor child (in Mountain Brook) for a sexual encounter, he was met instead by law enforcement,” according to the release.
According to the federal indictment, Hamilton was in contact with the alleged victim over the Internet and by cellphone between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, 2018. He allegedly traveled to Mountain Brook on Oct. 22, where he was arrested on state charges of traveling to meet a child for a sex act and soliciting a child by computer. He has been in jail in Jefferson County ever since, according to court records.
Hamilton was arrested in Talladega County in 2007 on two counts of sodomy in the first degree; according to court records, he was accused of abusing a girl under the age of 12 by forcible compulsion during the summer of 2005. The case was presented to a Talladega County grand jury but was no billed.
Hamilton’s father, Jerry Wayne Hamilton Sr., 72, was arrested in 2016 for shooting into an occupied vehicle, specifically the truck of a Daily Home newspaper carrier. He pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in February and was sentenced to 12 months in the Talladega County Jail.
Regarding the federal case against Hamilton Jr., U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said, “Our office, along with our federal and state law enforcement partners, stand committed to see child predators brought to justice. The tolerance for those who prey on innocent children is none.”
The indictment was announced by Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
The case was investigated by FBI Birmingham Division Child Exploitation Task Force and the Mountain Brook Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leann White will be prosecuting the case.
A conviction in federal court for attempted coercion and enticement is 10 years to life in prison.