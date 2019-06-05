TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a half million dollar bond after being arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree.
Cameron James Kelley, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies. He remained behind bars Wednesday night.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Kelley was arrested at his residence on Cedar Creek Road in Sylacauga without incident. He is being charged in connection with a home-invasion type burglary on Marble Valley Road on May 22.
The victim in the case is a 20-year-old male.
Kelley and another suspect allegedly first broke into the victim’s 2016 Lexus, which was parked outside the residence and left unlocked. They allegedly stole a wallet containing a debit card, then broke into the house.
Meanwhile, the victim was awakened by an alarm clock that he had set for 4:15 a.m. He told investigators he heard someone else in the house and initially thought it might have been his mother.
The victim then reported that two males burst into his bedroom. One had a towel covering his face and was holding what the victim said appeared to be an AR-15. While that burglar pointed the gun at the victim’s head, the other demanded the location of the victim’s guns.
The victim asked for them to not kill him and said the guns were in the closet. The men allegedly took an AR-15 belonging to the victim from the closet, along with a Ruger 270 rifle. They then fled.
The victim found a deputy down the road from his house and reported the burglary and robbery a short time later.
Kelley’s $500,000 bond was set by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, Tubbs said. The stolen guns had not been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.
The hunt for the second suspect was ongoing Wednesday, Tubbs added.
“The investigators have done a great job,” Tubbs said. “And we got a lot of help from people in the community. We want people to know we take this very seriously. When you break into someone’s house while they are asleep, that is not acceptable.”
Burglary in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Anyone with information on the second suspect or any other aspect of this case should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.