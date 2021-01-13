Sylacauga man arrested in connection with 4 burglaries (with photo)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga man was jailed Wednesday, Jan. 6, on at least four counts of burglary in the third degree.
Eric Brandon Pogue, 31, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies in connection with break-ins at two businesses on the south end of the county Jan. 1 and 2.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Pogue’s first alleged burglary was at Southern Electrical Contractors on Contractors Lane, just off U.S. 280. Deputies responded to an alarm call there, and Pogue allegedly fled into a wooded area, dropping everything he had allegedly stolen (a laptop, a safe and some tools) except for a credit card.
Tubbs said Pogue appears to have come out of the woods near Farr Metal on FMI Lane in Sylacauga, just off Alabama 21.
Pogue allegedly damaged several doors at Farr Metals and stole some more hand tools, Tubbs said.
Both break-ins were captured on video, and an image of the suspect was posted by the Sheriff’s Office on traditional and social media.
“The response was overwhelming,” Tubbs said. “He was positively identified by several people from the picture. Investigators brought him in and interviewed him, and recovered all of the stolen merchandise.”
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Pogue was given a $5,000 bond on each of the two burglary in the third degree counts from the county.
Tubbs said Pogue was also a suspect in two more burglaries in Sylacauga. Jail records indicate he was charged with those burglaries Thursday, Jan. 7, and was being held on them without bond.
Details of those burglaries were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.