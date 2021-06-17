Sylacauga man arrested for Childersburg shooting incident

A Sylacauga man has been arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident in Childersburg in April 2020.
Deonterrio Donta Robinson, 26, was being held on a $15,000 bond at the Talladega County Metro Jail following his arrest Tuesday.
According to Childersburg Police, Robinson is accused of firing into a residence on April 12, 2020. No one was injured in that incident.
A warrant was issued for Robinson’s arrest shortly after the incident, but he managed to avoid law enforcement until Tuesday when he was pulled over for traffic violations on Alabama 21 North near Oxford.
There were at least four shooting incidents in Childersburg in April 2020, resulting in one death and five injuries. None of the injuries were life-threatening, however.
In addition to Robinson’s arrest, police have arrested one other person, Jaylon Montrell McKenzie, 22, is charged with two counts of assault and shooting into an occupied building in connection with an incident at Sadie Lee Homes April 6, 2020.
It was not immediately clear which, if any of these incidents, were related to the other. Investigation into the April 12 incident that led to Robinson’s arrest remained ongoing Wednesday evening.