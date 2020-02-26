Sylacauga man arrested, charged with trying to have sex with teenage boy

SYLACAUGA -- A 35-year-old Sylacauga man is being held on a $100,000 bond after allegedly traveling to Munford to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the intended victim’s family became concerned after seeing social media exchanges and contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Tubbs said investigators determined the man intended to meet his victim in Munford on Feb. 24. “When he came to meet the victim, we had deputies in place to apprehend him,” Tubbs said.
The man was initially charged with misdemeanor offenses, specifically possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
The investigation proceeded, and the man was eventually served with a warrant charging enticement of a child for immoral purposes, electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for a sex act.
Tubbs said bond in the three felony cases came to $100,000, set by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff on Wednesday.
“I really want to commend the Investigative Division for the work they did on this case,” Tubbs said. “Cases like this are very complex, and there was a lot of very hard work involved in getting this guy off the street.”
In Alabama, enticement of a child for immoral purposes is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Electronic solicitation of a child is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and traveling to meet a child for a sex act is a class A felony, punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
The Daily Home does not generally publish the names of people charged with sex offenses until they have been convicted or pleaded guilty.