SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man has been arrested in connection with the theft of telephone lines last month that left parts of that city without phone or Internet service for nearly three days.
Jeremy Brian DeLoach, 35, was charged with theft of property in the first degree and booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail on March 21, according to jail records. Bond was set at $10,000.
DeLoach was released on bond after about four hours in jail.
At the time of the theft, Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Mike Jones said two 400-foot lengths of telephone wire were taken down from between two poles on the 300 block of Alabama Avenue. The theft was discovered after AT&T sent a technician to the area to investigate customer complaints of landline service problems, Jones said.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Friday that DeLoach had never worked for AT&T and did not appear to have any special knowledge of telephone cables.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.