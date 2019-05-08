SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly killing two cats and posting the acts to social media.
Kevin Drake McAdams, 23, was arrested Tuesday evening by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, investigators were informed of the videos Tuesday. They were able to identify the suspects involved, and made contact with McAdams on Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested after being interviewed by investigators.
Tubbs said the first video allegedly showed McAdams shooting a cat, which investigators determined belonged to one of his neighbors. Tuesday, McAdams allegedly shot a second cat, which he said belonged to him, then set the animal on fire while two of friends videoed the results.
Tubbs said the two friends did not participate in the torture and killing of the cat, and thus were not charged.
McAdams was held on a $5,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. He posted bond and was released Wednesday afternoon, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Aggravated animal cruelty is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.