Sylacauga man arrested, accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond after allegedly trying to strangle his girlfriend during an argument.
Poshua Meon Edwards, 47, was arrested Friday, according to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson. According to jail records, Edwards was still behind bars Monday night.
Johnson said officers were dispatched to Coosa Valley Medical Center around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The girlfriend was being treated at the hospital for various injuries, including those consistent with being strangled.
Investigators believe the victim and Edwards, who were described as boyfriend and girlfriend, had argued around 1:40 a.m. Friday, and the argument had become physical.
Investigators determined there was probable cause for a felony assault warrant, and Edwards was arrested.
Domestic violence involving smothering or strangulation is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.