Sylacauga man arrested, accused of setting fire to home

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga man was jailed Thursday on a charge of setting fire to a house outside the city earlier this week.
Israel Thomas Fields, 43, was charged with arson in the second degree but had not had an initial hearing or a bond as of Friday afternoon.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Fields is accused of setting fire to a house on the 400 block of Perimeter Road near Sylacauga on Jan. 7. Deputies worked the scene, recovered evidence and talked to witnesses before accusing Fields of going into the house and starting a fire.
The house was not occupied at the time of the fire, Tubbs said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Fields is also being charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and harassment dating from an incident the same day as the fire. It was not immediately clear how or if these misdemeanor charges related to the more serious arson charge.
Arson in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.