Sylacauga man accused of taking TV sets, power tools and more from storage units

A Sylacauga man has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and may be facing additional charges in the near future, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Dallas Quentin Fuller, 29, was arrested Dec. 20 and was being held on a $5,000 bond on each count. He posted bond and was released the next day.
According to Captain Mike Jones, Fuller is charged burglarizing at least nine storage units at Adding Spaces Storage on U.S. 280 in Fayetteville the day he was arrested. Investigators were able to identify his vehicle, and located it (and him) at the Sylacauga Walmart. Fuller was arrested and his vehicle was impounded, with some of the stolen property inside it in plain sight.
Jones said the items reported stolen included television sets, power tools, a generator, and other miscellaneous items. At least one locker had been broken into but not had anything stolen out of it.
Jones added that investigators were still trying to locate some of the victims to identify other stolen properties.