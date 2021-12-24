Sylacauga, Lincoln lead 4A-5A all-county team

Sylacauga had a successful first season under head coach Rob Carter. The Aggies continued to be the model of consistency as they won seven games this season for the 10th season in a row. Carter however was able to lead the Aggies to the second seed in Class 5A, Region 4, and a home playoff game for the first time since 2001.
Sylacauga fell to Andalusia 42-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We played some good football teams early on and those kids had to learn some adversity,” Carter said. “It took me time; you can’t go in and bring your entire program in one year and I thought the guys understood that. They did a great job of understanding where I want to go. To host a playoff game and come in second in the region, I’m just proud of those guys seniors, especially the seniors. This is the third coach that they’ve had throughout their career. This is really making me look forward to the younger guys here and being at Sylacauga.”
The Aggies success didn’t go unnoticed as they had 15 players earn all-county honors including the Offensive Player and Coach of the Year.
Maleek Pope earned 4A-5A Offensive Player of the Year. Pope had a stellar senior season for the Aggies. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back rushed for 1,810 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games. The North Alabama signee had a four-game stretch this season where he rushed for over 920 yards and 17 touchdowns, which included a 356-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Beauregard.
“Like other coaches said before, you have to stop him in order to stop Sylacauga,” Carter said. “That’s unbelievable flattery for him to feel that way. For opposing coaches and players to know if you want a chance to beat them you better stop Maleek Pope. He is that type of player. He has great hands, great vision, more importantly, he has great character, and he is a great young man.”
Offensive lineman Logan Corbitt, wide receiver Tavares Lauderdale and kicker Camden Faircloth earned first-team honors.
Defensive linemen Kyran Hughes and Dalton Miley earned first-team all-county honors.
Linebackers Hudson Hughes and Bryant Waters earned first-team honors, Jeremy Odem who picked off six passes in 2021 earned all-county honors.
Jakari Cottingham also earned first-team honors as a defensive back.
Quarterback Brayson Edwards, linebacker Antwon Borden, offensive lineman Zi McElrath, and receiver Riley Basinger were named honorable mention.
Carter was selected as 4A-5A Coach of the Year.
“I came to a program that I thought was in the right direction,” Carter said. "We were able to get the kids to buy in such a short time. They’ve given me the opportunity to claim Coach of the Year. I am extremely proud that my peers selected me in that way. It made me and my family proud. It’s always good to see my family excited to see that I have done some good and I look forward to doing more.”
Lincoln had a bounce-back season in 2021. After having a down season in 2020, the Golden Bears put together a solid 2021 season. Lincoln came on strong late as they won five of their last six games of the season to make the playoffs. Lincoln defeated Moody 31-19 in their final region game to earn a playoff berth. The Golden Bears fell to Russellville 41-14 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“Our senior class did a great job of leading this team back on track after the hiccup season that we had before,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We felt like we had a good team going in. We won five of our last six games to end the year, we came on strong. It was good to get back where we wanted to be a consistent playoff team. A lot of credit goes to the players, we had a lot of good ones. I wish we could've gotten that Sylacauga game in because it would've made our record look a little bit better. We felt like we won the ones that we were supposed to win and we had a shot at winning a couple of others. I’m very excited about the season, but not satisfied by any means. I’m glad that we got back on track.”
The Golden Bears had 15 players to make the all-county team including the 4A-5A Defensive Player of the Year in Zach Wren.
Wren was a force for the Golden Bears in 2021. The senior outside linebacker recorded 98 tackles, 60 solo tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, six pass break-ups, five quarterback hurries, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for Lincoln.
“He was dominant all year,” Zedaker said. “He’s been starting since he was a sophomore. He’s a tremendous student of the game. He breathes and sleeps football. He’s a leader on and off the field. He’s a player. He’s someone that we built our defense around, we tried to funnel everything to him which made a lot of teams run away from him. He led us in tackles, he led us in energy. He led us in all categories as far as leadership goes. He had a tremendous year. He put a lot of time into developing his football skills and developing his body so that he could stay healthy all year. We don't win a lot of those games without him on the field. Everything that he brought to the table as far as a leader, player, and God-given ability aspect helped us win a lot of football games.”
Offensive linemen Zavion McCluney and Malakai Straw earned first-team all-county honors. Running back Chorion Kelly and wide receiver Jakorrian Davis were first-team all-county selections.
Defensive lineman Braxton Harmon, and Isaiah Ashley were named first-team all-county. Defensive backs Cornelius Glass and Camarea Hampton earned first-team honors. Brandon Estelle was named first-team all-county as an athlete while Mick Munroe earned first-team honors as a punter.
Quarterback Jack Poarch, safety/linebacker Gavin Hobbs, defensive lineman Michael Parker, and linebacker Hunter Dulaney were named honorable mention.
The players on the all-county team were selected by county coaches.