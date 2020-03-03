Sylacauga Kiwanis Pancake Day will be Saturday in high school lunchroom

SYLACAUGA -- The 66th Sylacauga Kiwanis Pancake Day will be Saturday, March 7, in the Sylacauga High School lunchroom.
Serving will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue until noon.
Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the door or pre-sold at Southern States Bank, Marble City Pharmacy, B.B. Comer Memorial Library, the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce or through any Kiwanis, Key Club or Builders Club member.
Proceeds will benefit local community youth organizations and charities, a Sylacauga Kiwanis flier notes.
For more information, visit the Sylacauga Kiwanis Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sylacaugakiwanis/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.