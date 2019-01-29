SYLACAUGA -- The Kiwanis Club is preparing for its 65th Pancake Breakfast on March 2.
The breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. to noon in the Sylacauga High School lunchroom.
Participants may dine in or carry out.
Tickets are available at the door for $6. Presale tickets are $5 and are on sale at Southern States Bank, Marble City Pharmacy, B.B. Comer Memorial Library, Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, or any Kiwanis, Key or Builders Club member.
Proceeds from the event will benefit local community youth organizations and charities.