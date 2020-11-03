Sylacauga inaugurates new administration; Lee Perryman re-elected council president

SYLACAUGA – The inauguration of the mayor and five council members was Monday afternoon in the Marble City.
The oath of office was administered by City Judge Barry Vaughn to Mayor James Heigl and council members Ashton Fowler, District 1 representative; Tiffany Nix, District 2 representative; Nate Brewer, District 3 representative; Lee Perryman, District 4 representative; and Laura Barlow Heath, District 5 representative.
Each was sworn-in separately, and Vaughn, keeping with COVID-19 regulations, congratulated them with a fist bump instead of a handshake.
Heigl, Fowler, Nix and Perryman are serving their second terms; while Brewer and Heath will serve their first.
The inauguration was in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers at City Hall, with social distancing and mask rules followed.
Following the inauguration, the council held an organizational meeting. Jon Adams of Providence Baptist Church gave the invocation, and Kiyla McNealey, captain of the Sylacauga High School varsity cheerleaders, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
During the meeting, City Clerk Patricia Carden opened the floor for nominations for the election of council president.
Nix nominated Perryman for the position for a one-year term, and her nomination was seconded by Fowler. An election for the president’s position will be held each year in November during the 2020-24 administration.
Nominations were closed, and Perryman was unanimously elected as president.
Perryman in the prior administration served four years as president. He was originally set to serve in the position for one year with a new election each year, but no other council member was elected to serve a year’s term.
The newly elected president then led the remainder of the meeting, during which Fowler was chosen president pro tempore.
In other business, the council:
Established rules of procedure of the City Council using city ordinance 2181-16;
Ratified existing depositories of public funds and monies of the city of Sylacauga, including Cadence Bank, Renasant Bank, Regions Bank, Southern States Bank, SouthFirst Bank, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, BB&T Bank, First Bank of Alabama, and any other banking or financial institution holding funds of the city of Sylacauga;
Approved a resolution designating signatories for checks drawn on city of Sylacauga bank accounts and for conducting other financial transactions on behalf of the city;
Approved a resolution authorizing use of a facsimile signature of Heigl on checks drawn on city bank accounts;
Appointed Edwin Livingston Jr. as city attorney for a four-year term to run concurrently with that of the elected officials;
Appointed Joseph Carlton as prosecuting attorney in the city of Sylacauga Municipal Court, also for the four-year term of the new administration;
Appointed Dean McConatha as public defender in the city of Sylacauga Municipal Court for the four-year term;
Appointed Reagan Rumsey as public defender in the city of Sylacauga Municipal Court for the four-year term;
Appointed various current city employees to their respective positions at the current rates of pay established and fixed for each such employ in accordance with the city’s pay plan, which may be amended from time to time by the city council; and
Canceled the regular council work session and council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, and rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, with a work session at 5 p.m. and regular council meeting at 6 in the Faye Hosey Council Chambers.