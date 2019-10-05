SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Housing Authority has recently gone through several leadership changes and wants to assure residents its dedication to improving their quality of life is steadfast.
“This is an ongoing process, but we are doing everything we can to have the housing authority operating properly and providing the best possible housing and care for our residents,” said Pat Lozito, chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the SHA.
Last month, Sylacauga Housing Authority CEO Michael Threatt was placed on paid administrative leave by the SHA Board of Commissioners.
In 2018, Threatt became the first African-American to serve as executive director and chief executive officer of the SHA. He has worked with the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) in the public, private and nonprofit sectors of affordable housing.
Previous media reports quote Lozito as saying he believes the administrative leave is necessary due to Threatt and Housing Authority staff failing to comply with board requests for financial records.
Lozito noted he was appointed by Threatt to serve as chairman earlier this year before being approved by the Sylacauga City Council in April.
Following Threatt’s leave, Sam Royster was voted in Sept. 5 as interim CEO, executive director and secretary-treasurer to the SHA, until further notice.
SHA officials said Threatt will remain on paid administrative leave while a forensic audit is being conducted.
Royster has a criminal justice degree from Faulkner University and a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University-Montgomery. He previously served on staff at the Alexander City Housing Authority. He has more than 20 years experience in public housing.
About SHA
Approximately 10 percent of Sylacauga’s population consists of SHA residents. The housing authority has 626 units and an estimated 1,300 residents.
One advantage for SHA residents is the Drew Court Daycare, which gives working parents a reliable child care option.
Earlier this year, a facilities lease with Talladega Clay Randolph Childcare, the owner of the building that houses the Drew Court Daycare, was being considered for cancellation due to lead-based paint concerns.
“The tests came back with negative results for lead, and the day care will remain open,” Lozito said. “It is important to our residents.”
When asked about the future of the SHA, Lozito and Royster both said they have witnessed improvement in communication between residents and staff in recent months.
“The City Council has been a strong supporter of the housing authority,” Lozitio said.
The housing authority announced last week that former Sylacauga Mayor Jesse Cleveland has joined the staff as the head of public relations.
Cleveland served as mayor from 1994 until 2000. Currently, he serves as vice chairman of the Coosa Valley Medical Center board of directors. He also serves as chairman of the SAFE Board.
Cleveland will be consulting on public relations, public affairs and resident relations.
When it comes to addressing safety and security concerns, Royster said the SHA is also working diligently with the Sylacauga Police Department.
“They have been regularly patrolling the area and have agreed to continue to do so,” he said.
According to SHA’s website, public housing is limited to low-income families and individuals. Eligibility is based on annual gross income, age, qualification of a disability and citizenship or immigration status.
Royster said the housing authority keeps an active waiting list for interested applicants, and that applications are available at the SHA Central Office.
The Board of Commissioners meets the third Thursday of each month. The meetings are open to the public and held at the SHA Central Office, 415 W. 8th St.
For more information, call 256-249-0381.
To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, send email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.