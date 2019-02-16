MONTGOMERY -- The Sylacauga High School boys basketball team defeated Charles Henderson 56-51 in a Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament semifinal at Garrett Coliseum on Saturday morning.
The win means the Aggies have advanced to the regional championship game for the third straight year.
The Aggies will take on Ramsay on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. The defending 5A state champions will be seeking their third trip to the Final Four in as many years.
“It is one of the things that these guys, myself and all of our fans have to realize that we won a state championship last year,” Sylacauga coach Will Copeland said. “We have to get across that anything less could be a disappointment. Once you start easing that bar down to ‘this is good enough,’ then your expectations are getting lower, and we don’t want that.
“We want to fight all the way to the end and we will deal with whatever hand we have been dealt at the end of the day. Our guys are believing in what we can do. The next game is going to be even tougher.”
The Aggies led most of the way.
Sylacauga jumped out to an 18-8 advantage behind the hot shooting of Ty Trammell. The junior scored 12 points in the opening period, including a 3-for-3 effort from behind the arc.
Charles Henderson battled back to cut the margin to 18-14 to end the quarter.
The Trojans carried that momentum into the second stanza, opening the period with a 5-0 run to take a 19-18 edge.
Sylacauga used a 9-2 run that included a pair of 3s from Malik Powell to move back in front, 28-21.
Max Jackson’s lone field goal of the game was a 3-pointer that helped Sylacauga increase its lead to 31-24.
The Aggies took a 32-25 advantage into intermission.
The Trojans open the second half on a 5-1 run to pull within 32-30.
Shannon Grant sparked an 11-2 spurt to give the Aggies a 43-32 lead going into the final period. The 6-foot-10 center scored nine points during the run, which he capped off with a putback.
Sylacauga recorded nine second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.
Charles Henderson battled its way back into the game in the final eight minutes thanks to its defense. The Trojans held Sylacauga to one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Charles Henderson outscored Sylacauga 19-13 in the period and cut the lead to three points on two occasions, but the Aggies calmly stepped to the line and made free throws in the last 1:04 to seal the win.
Three to know
-- The Aggies had three players who did the majority of the scoring Saturday. Grant led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Trammell and Powell scored 14 apiece. Powell went 4 of 4 from the foul line in the final minute.
-- Desmon Jones returned to the lineup for the Aggies. The senior forward pulled down four rebounds in 11 minutes. Jones had missed the last four games with a sprained ankle.
-- Keith Wheeler led Charles Henderson with 15 points. Terrell Sistrunk scored 11 for the Trojans. Sylacauga held Charles Henderson to 26 percent shooting or lower in the first three periods. In the fourth, the Trojans shot 7 of 13 for 53.8 percent.
Who said it:
Powell on going 4 of 4 from the line in the final minute: “Coach just told me to take my time and make them. I know I have to make free throws at the end. I have been doing it all year. I have missed some, but I have been working on my free throws lately, so I made them.”
Grant on his performance: “The team, we really wanted to come up here (and do well) against Charles Henderson. They are a good team, they are not in the Sweet 16 for nothing. We had to come up here and play our best. I just wanted to step up, get this win and play for the regional championship.”
Up next:
