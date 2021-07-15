Sylacauga hires Victor Smith as new girls basketball coach

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education approved the hiring of Victor Smith as Sylacauga High School’s girls basketball coach on Thursday.
Smith spent the past five seasons as the girls basketball coach at Nichols Lawson Middle School in Sylacauga.
“I’m definitely excited about it and I’m ready to get working,” Smith said. “I have some familiarity with the kids because a lot of them came through the middle school, so I’ve had a chance to work with them on and off the court. I am excited about the opportunity. I’m grateful to the board and the principal. Coach (Darrell) McNealey has been doing a great job of holding everything together. I’m excited to get rolling.”
Smith’s excitement about being hired as the new girls basketball coach was matched by the players as they attended the board meeting to show support.
“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “I have been in contact with them. A lot of them have been with me for two or three years. I had a conversation with them earlier to break the news and I asked them to come here today. The response they gave me after they were working the Lady Aggies basketball camp was tremendous. I try not to get excited about a whole lot, but that was awesome. That was one of the best responses I have seen doing this in a long time. “
Smith is the third coach in three years for Sylacauga. He replaces Destiny Frazier. In her lone season at helm, Frazier led Sylacauga to an 8-14 record. The Aggies returned several key players from the 2019-2020 season that advanced to the 5A Southeast Regional championship game, but this season they were unable to get back to the regionals. Sylacauga fell to Brewer Tech 44-37 in the sub-regional game.
Smith said his goal for the program is get it back to being one of the final teams playing in March. Sylacauga made the Final Four under Derrick Crawford in 2014 and 2017.
“The end goal is Birmingham,” Smith said. “We want to be holding that blue map, that’s the end goal. We know that we have a lot of work to do before we can get there. Right now, I’m asking them to work hard, come to work every day, be good people on and off the court and see what we can build.”
Smith has 17 years of coaching experience overall. He spent time at Greensboro, Greenville, Pell City and Talladega on the varsity level. The last five years, he has spent building a successful program at Nichols Lawson middle school.
Smith credits the players for the success that he had at the middle school level.
“They have done everything that we asked them to,” Smith said. “They have probably won 70 games and 20 or so losses. It hasn’t been much. We’ve been really successful there and hopefully, it will carry over.”
Smith has watched this current group of Lady Aggies grow up and he is proud that he will have a chance to continue to help them develop on and off the court.
“That’s one of the most awesome things about it,” Smith said. “Some of the work is going to be familiar to them. They have seen it on a middle school level, of course it’s going to be more since we are going up. I had a chance to work with them last year when their coach got sick. They have energized me and I am definitely ready to roll.”
In the past what has made Sylacauga one of the top teams in the state was their stifling defense. Smith believes that blueprint is still the key.
“Defense is still the answer,” he said. “We are still going to get after it. We are going to be multiple; we will switch between man and zone. I think a lot of this area uses a full-court man type press, we will use zone type stuff and we will switch that to three quarters to full. Offensively, I like a lot of shots. I like layups and threes. I want to run and I want to run a lot. We still have to understand running means run when we can. If we can’t, we have to be disciplined enough to pull the ball back out and execute the offense. Hopefully, we will run a lot. I would rather them get up and down the floor a lot and get transition buckets.”