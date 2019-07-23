Sylacauga High students recognized at FBLA national conference in San Antonio

SYLACAUGA -- Twenty-two students and three advisers from Sylacauga High School recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, where the chapter received several honors.
The conference was June 29-July 3, and more than 9,200 high school students from across the country competed for the opportunity to win more than $175,000 in cash awards, a press release notes.
According to the press release, the conference served as a way for students to “enhance their business skills, expand networks and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.”
SHS students Bentley Walker, J.C. Reams, Keziah Sanders and Ibby Dickson received national recognition at the FBLA Awards of Excellence program.
Walker placed sixth in the Local Chapter Annual Business Report event, which is a “15-page business report detailing all chapter activities for the 2018-19 membership year,” the release states.
Said Walker, who also serves as vice president for the SHS FBLA chapter, “Sylacauga FBLA has allowed me to grow in an abundance of ways. From creating opportunities to get involved throughout the community, leading individuals to success in competition and inspiring members to build their self-confidence, FBLA encompasses it all.
“There is nothing like the feeling of walking out on the national stage to accept an award, knowing that all of your hard work has paid off.”
Reams placed ninth in the Digital Video Production event, creating a video that discussed Giving Tuesday.
Sanders and Dickson placed second in Public Service Announcement, creating a video that discussed the importance of soft skills needed in order to acquire a job.
Nineteen additional SHS FBLA members competed in events ranging from Sports and Entertainment, Management to E-Business, the release notes. They were Grace Abernathy, Mattie Blankenship, Ella Brooks, Adalyn Conn, Jillian Curtis, Madelyn Friday, Colby Green, G.G. Hackett, Hayden Hope, Rachel Kidd, Grier Marlowe, Alyssa Miller, Zach Miller, Kendra Myles, Emily Porch, Faith Richardson, Lacey Wood, and Lauryn Wood.
Brooks was one of eight Alabama students to lead the entire Alabama FBLA delegation in San Antonio, serving as the state president, the release adds.
In addition to competitions, students attended interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.
Pamela McTier, Allyson Craddock and Jacob Elliff serve as SHS FLBA advisers and accompanied the students to the conference.
According to the release, the 2019 National Leadership Conference marked the 14th consecutive year where at least one Sylacauga FBLA member has placed in the top 10 of a competitive event.