SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga High School concert band brought home a Superior rating March 1 from the Music Performance Assessment (MPA) at Gadsden City High, according to a press release.
Director Samuel Childs said in the seven categories assessed by three judges during the performance, the SHS band received 20 A’s and one B.
In addition to the concert performance, a sight-reading assessment was held separately, again covering the seven categories.
Childs remarked that sight-reading is the most challenging and intimidating portion of the MPA. The director and student musicians are given music they have never seen before and allowed eight minutes to talk through the piece before performing.
The band was awarded another Superior rating in sight-reading for, once again, scoring all A’s in their assessment.
“While most of the community sees the marching band in the fall, the concert band in the spring is when the majority of the growth and development as musicians takes place,” Childs said, in the release.
Concert music for the MPA includes a march, a piece based on the band’s assigned difficulty level and a contrasting lyrical piece.
Childs entered the band in the Talladega County Band Directors Association MPA Preview night to receive comments in preparation of the Gadsden City performance.
This is the second consecutive year the SHS concert band has received all Superior ratings for both on-stage and sight-reading performances.
“I am extremely proud of the students’ hard work over the past seven weeks in preparation for MPA,” Childs said.
With the assessment season over, the band now begins preparation for a performance in New York in early April, followed by the percussion and jazz concert April 23 and full band spring concert May 7.