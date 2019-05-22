SYLACAUGA — Twenty Sylacauga High School seniors in the Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) program are celebrating their success with college signings.
AVID was implemented seven years ago beginning at Nichols-Lawson Middle School as a way to help students focus on organizational and study skills throughout the school year.
The program emphasizes individual responsibility with the mission of closing the achievement gap by preparing students for college readiness and success. The academic and life skills these students have learned through AVID will be valuable far beyond graduation.
As the students have progressed upward in grade level, the program has been expanded and now covers grades 7-12.
Signing with Jefferson State are Tyeshia Dark, Madison Estelle, Jillian Foster, Jordan Foster, Katherine Headen, Ruby Herta and Arianna Lauderdale.
Carson Dickerson and Erica Laughridge will be attending Jacksonville State University.
Caroline Deerman will be attending the University of Montevallo.
Entering the University of Alabama will be Abby Reagan and Madison Meador. Brittany Peppers will be attending Huntingdon College, Emily Morgan is going to UAB, and Kelvin Jemison will be at Troy University.
Attending CACC will be Lindsey Ledin, Andrew Cotton, Harley Lombus, Logan Chance and Kameron Cook.
The AVID program at Sylacauga High is coordinated by teacher Melissa Lewis.