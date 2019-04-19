SYLACAUGA -- Sixty-seven Sylacauga High School students recently joined more than 2,200 others from across the state to showcase their talents in a wide array of competitive events at the annual State Leadership Conference of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), according to a press release.
Among their many awards and recognitions, the Sylacauga group brought home the most prestigious award of the conference and was named Alabama FBLA’s Most Outstanding Chapter for the 14th time in 16 years.
Additionally, Sylacauga received more awards than any school in the state, with 40 members placing in competitive events to set a school record.
Sylacauga FBLA competitors won first place in American Enterprise Project -- Elizabeth Arnold, Konner Knight and Morgan McKinney; Digital Video Production -- Max Cleveland and JC Reams; Electronic Career Portfolio -- Grace Abernathy; Local Chapter Annual Business Report -- Bentley Walker; Public Service Announcement -- Keziah Sanders and Ibby Dickson; Social Media Campaign -- Alyssa Miller, Kendra Myles and Lacey Wood; and Website Design -- GG Hackett.
Second-place honors were earned in Business Ethics -- Ella Kate Brooks, Adalyn Conn and Mattie Blankinship; Community Service Project -- Kaleigh Smith and Rachel Kidd; E-Business -- Madelyn Friday; Graphic Design -- Colby Green and Brylane Hay; Impromptu Speaking -- Lauryn Wood; Introduction to Business Presentation -- Sydney Ezekiel and Kaylee Patterson; Partnership with Business -- Jillian Curtis and Faith Richardson; Public Service Announcement -- Gabby Knox, Jordyn Basinger and Madison Clark; Social Media Campaign -- Sophie Hutchinson, Cassidy Terrill and Mason McKinney; and Sports & Entertainment Management -- Max Jackson and Anna Reeves.
Third-place awards were for Community Service Project -- Zach Miller and Kaitlin McKelvy; Introduction to Financial Math -- Emily Porch; Partnership with Business Project -- Bentley Walker and Grier Marlowe; and Public Speaking -- Landon Owen.
A fourth-place honor for Introduction to Public Speaking was earned by Hayden Hope.
Members placing in the top four of competitive events are eligible to compete at the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio this summer.
The chapter received an award for raising the second largest amount of money for March of Dimes, FBLA’s national partner, with a total exceeding $7,000.
Sylacauga FBLA was also the largest local chapter in attendance at the State Leadership Conference and received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit, Outstanding Level of Blueprint for Success and District V Most Outstanding Chapter.
Ibby Dickson was named District V Who’s Who, an award recognizing the most accomplished FBLA members. Ella Kate Brooks was voted into office as the new Alabama FBLA state president. Her duties were effective immediately following the State Leadership Conference.
“Sylacauga FBLA represents our school and community exceptionally well through continued success in competitive events, service projects and leadership positions. We are truly blessed to have such outstanding leaders at Sylacauga High, and these kids amaze me daily,” said Pamela McTier, lead Sylacauga FBLA adviser, in the release.
Sylacauga FBLA is led by McTier, Allyson Craddock and Jake Elliff and is the largest student organization at Sylacauga High with 174 members.