SYLACAUGA — The mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta inducted 29 new Sylacauga High students at a candlelight ceremony on May 2. The requirement for membership includes work done with distinction in college preparatory mathematics.
Mu Alpha Theta president Danielle Hanrahan challenged the new members. “Let the simple geometric proof of the Pythagorean Theorem be a symbol for you and serve as a challenge to encourage your further enjoyment and study of mathematics.”
New inductees are Peyton Bearden, Ruby Herta Cruz, Mackenzie Spanks, Jack’Quoia Baulding, Ashlyn Tyler, Ivana Taylor, Rachel Livingston, Reed McCartney, Zachary Dew, Andrew Schmidt, Cassidy Terrill, Keziah Sanders, Colby Green, Megan Gordon, Olivia Bolton, Brylane Hay, Alexandra White, Hannah Harris, Diana Pham, Kelvin Jemison, Faith Richardson, Jillian Foster, Bentley Walker, Dennis Marrs, Megan Tankersley, Biancee Jones, Konner Knight, Lacey McIntosh, and Laura Waller. Officers of Mu Alpha Theta are Danielle Hanrahan, President; Nichole McNeil, Vice President; Caitlyn Wykoff, Secretary; Leslie Hemby and Zack Elliff, Treasurers.
SHS math teacher Loretta Player is sponsor of Mu Alpha Theta.