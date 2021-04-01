Sylacauga High inducts 22 into Mu Alpha Theta

SYLACAUGA — The national mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta inducted 22 Sylacauga High School students at a Wednesday ceremony.
Requirements for membership include work done with distinction in the college preparatory classes of algebra 2 and geometry, with a B average or higher. Inductees also have completed or are enrolled in a third-year college prep math class while maintaining at least a 3.0 math grade point average.
New inductees are Asiah Adair, Karsten Aman, Will Austin, Katlyn Boozer, Ella Kate Brooks, Donovan Embry, Sydney Ezekiel, Macy Fells, Madelyn Friday, John Wesley Garris, Brielle Hay, Hollee Johns, Zakandria Jordan, Deanna Lacey, Savannah McCartney, Alyssa Miller, Chloe Morgan, Elise Owens, Kodie Thomas, Bevin Walker, Victoria Wilbanks, and Ashlyn Wykoff.
They were ushered into the organization by current members Adalyn Conn, G.G. Hackett, Abbigayle Haire, Toria Parrish, Janie Poe, Emily Porch (president) and Jeremiah Varner. Mrs. Loretta Player serves as club sponsor.
As math and related fields take a more prominent place in our world, an increasing amount of energy will be concentrated in mathematics. Congratulations to these SHS students who are on the path of adding their names to the list of great mathematicians who have helped the world advance.