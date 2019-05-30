SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School Class of 2019 collectively was awarded numerous scholarships totaling more than $5.1 million. More than 50 percent of the 173 graduates received scholarship opportunities, compared to 41 percent of last year’s graduating class.
School counselors Rachel Sherbert and Kristen Elliff, along with career coach Whitney Murchison, attribute the increase in scholarships to individual senior interviews conducted one-on-one with each senior during the fall semester. These sessions make sure students are on track to fulfill their plans and provide guidance and support. College information is reviewed and scholarship opportunities identified to begin the application process. They also work with families of seniors throughout the year.
Leading up to the senior interviews, all SHS juniors participate in the ACT prep course called AllPencilsDown. This preparation has led to higher ACT scores, which in turn helps students meet requirements for merit-based scholarships.
The scholarship total for the Class of 2019 resulted in an increase of $2.3 million more than offered to the Class of 2018.
“This significant increase is attributed to the work of our counselors, teachers and administrators for their efforts in getting these students eligible through FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and in some cases NCAA, and for publicizing the many opportunities available to students,” Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “More than half of our graduates are receiving college scholarships, and we wish them great success as they continue their education.”