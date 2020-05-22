Sylacauga High announces Class of 2020 valedictorians, salutatorian

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School has announced via press release its Class of 2020 valedictorians and salutatorian.
Megan Gordon and Hannah Harris both received the top honor of valedictorian, while Megan Tankersley was named salutatorian.
Gordon is the daughter of Janet and Jason Gordon, and granddaughter of Charles Louie Gallops and Patricia Gallops, and Kenneth Gordon and Sandi Gordon. She has an older sister, Lindsey.
Gordon will be attending Mississippi State University with plans to study communications.
Harris is the daughter of Alex Harris and Jennifer Harris, and granddaughter of David and Mandy Harris, Jeff Chain, and Jerry Miller. She has a twin brother, Cole, and sisters Autumn and Madilyn. Harris plans to attend UAB and study optometry.
Tankersley is the daughter of Angie and Sid Tankersley, and granddaughter of Charles and Wanda Bailey and Judy and the late Larry Tankersley. She has an older sister, Anna.
Tankersley will be attending the University of Alabama to study engineering in the STEM-MBA program.
Sylacauga High School will hold graduation ceremonies May 30 at 9 a.m. at Legion Stadium.