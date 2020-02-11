Sylacauga head football coach Matt Griffith resigns, will retire from teaching at end of school year

Sylacauga’s Matt Griffith resigned as head football coach on Tuesday morning. Griffith also will retire as a teacher at the end of the school year.
“It is something that my wife and I have been talking about since December, January,” Griffith said. “It is always a hard decision when you come to this, but we feel that it is time.
“To be honest with you, it would not be fair for me to announce my retirement and not resign from football to give the superintendent and board of education a chance to hire someone fairly quickly to come in and run their own program. I am going to go ahead and resign from football so the board can meet on Thursday and approve that so they can start that process very quickly.
“I think that is fair to the community. This is a community that we have dearly loved. I have taken great pleasure and it has been an honor to be the head coach here for 15 years.”.
Griffith has spent the past 15 years as Aggies head coach and has a 94-68 record at Sylacauga.
Griffith’s 98 wins are the second-most in school history.
Sylacauga has been a model of winning with Griffith at the helm.
The football program won 74 games last decade-- one win shy of the school record. Griffith has led the Aggies to eight-straight playoff appearances. Sylacauga has gone 12 years without a losing season.
The Aggies finished with an 8-3 record in 2019 and made it to the first round of the playoffs.
