SYLACAUGA – Two years ago, Paul Thomas had a stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
The veteran, who served in Korea, went through rehab and eventually got to where he can use a walker for short periods of time.
Much of his time is spent in a wheelchair. That has posed a problem for the 67-year-old.
His home’s bathroom was not big enough for a wheelchair. Plus, the shower was installed over the bathtub. Thomas could not raise his legs enough to get in the tub to shower.
Now, thanks to the Sylacauga Habitat for Humanity and Team Depot from The Home Depot on U.S. 280, Thomas has a much larger bathroom with handicapped accessibility. He can simply roll his wheelchair into the newly installed shower and take a bath without any help.
Habitat and Sylacauga’s The Home Depot partnered to help Thomas with his bathroom.
On Thursday, volunteers from both organizations visited the Thomas home to see the results of their efforts.
James Adams, president and CEO of Sylacauga Area Habitat for Humanity, offered a prayer for the work the volunteers did and blessed the Thomas family.
Jeff Grice with Team Depot said through The Home Depot Foundation, which is a public charity, the company works to improve housing issues facing U.S. veterans.
According to the Foundation’s Web page, since 2011, the organization has invested more than a quarter of a billion dollars in veteran-related causes and improved more than 37,000 veteran homes and facilities.
Team Depot steps outside its store into the community. These volunteers serve veterans and respond to communities in disaster.
Habitat for Humanity applied through The Home Depot Foundation for a grant to do the project for Thomas.
Grice said volunteers reconfigured the bathroom, taking in two closets to enlarge it.
“We made it into one big room, where Mr. Thomas could roll his wheelchair into the bathroom,” Grice said. “The door was not wide enough to do this until the reconfiguration was complete. Now, he can get in and out of the bathroom and take a shower. The shower unit allows him to wheel his chair in.”
More than $5,000 in materials have been used in the project. Grice said it took less than three days to get the grant approved through the Foundation.
Adams had the grant gift card within a week.
The process that led to the grant and the project began when Denise Thomas, Paul’s wife, started researching online to see about getting help to redo the bathroom. While doing so, she came across The Home Depot Foundation. She contacted the Sylacauga store, and the rest is history.
Thomas was happy to now have a bathroom he can get in and out of.
“This means everything. I can go take a bath, dry myself off without help,” he said.
Thomas spent two months in the hospital following what doctors called a spinal cord infarction, which is a stroke either within the spinal cord or the arteries that supply it.
Don Fuhr, a Habitat volunteer and building leader, said this is the first rehabilitation project the nonprofit has done.
“This is a relatively new program for Habitat,” he said. “We will be doing more of this, hopefully, in the future. This allows us to do smaller projects at less cost.”
Other Team Depot volunteers for the project included Brian Dix (local team captain), Kristina Phillips, Justin Kennamore (store manager) and Lyndale Nichols. Habitat volunteers included Keith Pitman, Wayne Taylor and Ron Peters. Community volunteers included Teddy and Wanda Byrd, Bobby Littleton with Diversified Plumbing, Sandy Peoples of Peoples Sanitation and Jesus Ibarra with Ibarra’s Painting LLC.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian ministry founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.