Sylacauga’s Madelyn Friday was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for her individual performance in the Talladega County Golf Tournament last week.
“It means a lot to me that I got Player of the Week,” Friday said. ”It means that hard work and practice can pay off.”
Friday was the low medalist for the tournament with a 79. It was the first time she shot under 80.
Friday has played well in her last three tournaments but finally getting a win was special.
“I had a good round last week where I shot a 79,” Friday said. “Before spring break, I got third in another 18-hole tournament. On Tuesday, I got third in an 18-hole tournament. Getting all-tournament in two and winning the county tournament has really helped my self-confidence in playing more tournaments in the future.”
Friday has seen a significant drop in her scores this season compared to 2018. The sophomore credits her success to playing in tournaments last summer.
“Last summer, I played in six 18-hole tournaments,” Friday said. “Last year during golf season, I was shooting in the mid-90s. This year, I am shooting low 80s and high 70s. I hope I can continue to improve my score until I am shooting even par or sometime under par.”
Sylacauga head coach Greg Lane has been pleased with the way Friday has played this season.
“Madelyn has been pushing herself hard this year and is making goals each time she is on a course,” Lane said. “She has finished in the top five at three tournaments so far.”
The Lady Aggies do not have enough golfers to make the state tournament this season, but that doesn’t stop Friday from wanting to achieve her goals.
“My goal for this year is to make it to state (as an individual qualifier) and possibly, by the time that I graduate, I want to win state,” she said. “Hopefully, when I am a senior, I can compete with them.”
Golf has been a part of Friday’s life ever since she can remember. Friday was introduced to the game by her father, Brook Friday, who played at the University of Alabama.
Friday said she looks up to her dad, as well as a pair of golfers on the LPGA tour.
“I look up to my dad because he was a collegiate golfer and he knows so much about the game already,” she said. “Even though I don't know if I want to be a collegiate golfer or not, it is still a lot to live up to.
“There are a bunch of women golfers that I watch on TV, like Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson. It is fun to watch them because they are so good. It shows how much hard work does pay off.”