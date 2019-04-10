Timber Carter was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Sylacauga High School to the Talladega County Golf Tournament championship last week.
“I am happy. I didn't know that I was going to be Player of the Week,” Carter said. “It is an honor to be Player of the Week. It is good to be Player of the Week in my senior year.
Carter was the low medalist at Sylacauga Country Club as he shot a 76, the lowest round of golf Carter has shot in a tournament.
“It was tough conditions with the winds, and they backed us up to the back tee, so we were playing a pretty far distance,” Carter said. “It was 65,000 yards, and the last course we played on was about 62,000 or 60,000 yards, so it was tougher.
“My group started at one. I started it out and birdie the first hole. I figured it was going to be a pretty good day. I played solid.
“I played even on the front. I got to the back and I am thinking to myself just keep playing and doing the same thing. I played good all the way through. I get to the last couple of holes and screwed up a little bit, but I managed to shoot a 76.”
Carter has high expectations for this season’s team. The senior knows if the Aggies want to accomplish their goal of making the state tournament, all four members of the squad will have to continue to see their scores drop every time they step on the course.
On Tuesday, Sylacauga had three players shoot low scores in a tournament in Jasper, which is something Carter wants to see continue for the rest of the season.
“We played good as a team,” Carter said. “We had three in the 70s. That’s our goal; our top three need to shoot in the 70s. We take the top four, and our four-man needs to shoot low.
“We need to get better before playoff time. We are practicing and working hard, we are getting better.”
In addition to team goals, Carter is also chasing a personal goal.
“I would like to shoot under (par) this year,” he said. “I have been close. There were a couple of nine-hole matches where I have shot even, but I want to shot under in a tournament.
“Maybe it will happen in sub-state and maybe that will spark everyone to get in gear. When I play good, or our two-man plays good and our three-man plays good, that makes everyone want to play good.”
Carter said he tries to model his game after Tiger Woods.
“I think he is the greatest of all time,” he said. “I watch everything that he does. He is a good iron player, he takes golf serious. I like to see him practice putts. He can one-hand putt about everything. I tried it, too, and it makes you a lot better as a putter. He is a student of the game, he knows it all.”