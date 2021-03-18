Sylacauga goalkeeper finds confidence amid loss to Jacksonville

SYLACAUGA — When Sylacauga needed a new goalkeeper at the halfway point of the season, junior September Bowen stepped up.
Her first game in front of the net didn’t go well, but Sylacauga coach Nick Grogan had a feeling that her second-ever start at goalkeeper would look noticeably different on Thursday night.
“I told her in warmups, ‘you look better than you looked all week in practice,’” Grogan said. She said, ‘I feel good about it’... She is getting some confidence which is going to make us better.”
Jacksonville claimed a 2-1 victory, but Bowen didn’t crumble in the face of pressure. Quite the opposite in fact. The junior finished the game with eight saves, four of which came during the final 11 minutes.
It was exactly the sort of performance the Aggies needed from their interim goalkeeper until starter Sydney Ezekiel can return during the middle of April.
“I thought she played excellent tonight, to be honest,” Grogan said. “She played very aggressive. … until Sydney comes back, she is going to have to hold down the fort.”
Jacksonville senior Akeria Edmonson scored both of the Golden Eagles’ goals. Her first score came in the 42nd minute of the game. Edmonson added the game-winning shot in the 63rd minute after a well-aimed, long distance pass from junior Olivia King.
Despite the loss, Grogan said he still felt like his team dominated possession of the ball for most of the game.
The numbers back him up. In between the 9th and the 62nd minute of the game, the Aggies recorded all eight of their shots on goal.
During that same stretch, Jacksonville only recorded three such kicks.
Three to know
— Sylacauga took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute after sophomore Emma Steers found the back of the net on a free kick opportunity. Grogan said he typically relies on Steers when the free kicks are much further back on the field, but his short-range kicker Peyton Fricks had recently subbed out.
— Speaking of Fricks, the sophomore put on quite the show on the left side of the field. For much of the game, the Aggies’ attack funneled through her. It quickly became clear that she excelled at creating space with the ball at her feet. Grogan said Fricks typically lines up on the right side of the field, but he moved her over in an effort to create a mismatch.
— Sylacauga starter Katlyn Boozer left the game in the 31st minute with what Grogan referred to as a sprained ankle. Grogan said he expects Boozer to rejoin the lineup after the Aggies’ upcoming week off for Spring Break.
Who said
— Grogan on the play of Peyton Fricks “She has been moved around a lot. I had her at center mid, I had her at striker, and she has found a home out there (on the right side) because she does a great job in one-on-one situations and creating space and creating crosses for scoring opportunities.”
Up next
— Sylacauga travels to Munford on March 29th, the Aggies’ first day back from Spring Break.