Sylacauga girls’ basketball season ends; go down fighting

MONTGOMERY — The Sylacauga High School girls basketball team’s season came to an end in a 76-22 loss to Charles Henderson in the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament championship game this morning at Garrett Coliseum.
The Lady Trojans opened the contest on a 19-0 run. Lady Aggies head coach Derrick Crawford said rebounding and maintaining control of the ball were two of the biggest reasons his squad fell behind early.
“We knew coming in, because they had outrebounded Ramsay on Saturday 41-26, that we had to get some of the offensive rebounds,” he said. “Going into this game today, we really felt like we could compete, but we knew we had to hold them down offensively.
“Not having our point guard (Zamar’ya Cook), who broke her collarbone on Saturday, we really had to change up a lot of things we were doing. We couldn’t run all our offensive sets that we would normally run. They were really able to lay their ears back, take chances and gamble on some of the things we were doing because we couldn’t get into the flow of the game without our point guard.”
Charles Henderson led 23-4 going into the second quarter and took a 46-8 advantage into the intermission.
The Lady Aggies appeared to lose another key player with 4:50 remaining in the half as senior guard Aurielle Turner collapsed on the court after landing awkwardly following a successful layup. She returned to the lineup less than two minutes later favoring a leg injury but went down again with 2:37 left in the third frame.
Sylacauga trailed 55-14 going into the final stanza, but Turner would not be deterred from finishing the fight. After receiving treatment at the bench, getting her leg taped up and running back and forth behind the team bench, she re-entered the contest a second time with 6:24 to play. The Lady Aggies’ lone selection to the all-tournament team scored seven points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out two assists in 27 minutes of action.
“Was that a gutty performance or what?” Crawford said of Turner’s effort. “She gutted it out. She bounced back up, and we were able to get her back in. The trainer was able to give her the green light to go back in. She was battling. She wanted to help her team the best she could.”
Turner said she felt like she needed to be in the game since her team was already down one player and they needed another ball-handler on the floor.
“I knew if I was out of the game, then it was going to keep on going downhill,” she said. “I just knew that my team needed me, and this was my last game … I wanted to just keep on playing because this is my passion and this is what I want to do, so I just kept pushing through, even though I am hurt. It’s heart over everything.”
Four to know
- Charles Henderson scored 48 points off turnovers and 21 second-chance points. .
- Guard Niaira Jones paced the Lady Trojans with 20 points, while center Samira Moore, the tournament’s MVP, finished with 19 points. Guard Makayla Hobdy chipped in 11.
- Charles Henderson guard Mykyla Milton joined Jones, Moore and Hobdy on the all-tournament team.
- Sylacauga seventh-grader Destinee Ealy contributed all six of her points in the second half.
Who said
- Turner on the team she’s leaving behind: “We have a very young team, so I have high confidence that this team can come back because it’s only two seniors gone. I know for a fact this team is going to cause some problems next year. Don’t sleep on Sylacauga because we are going to come back.”
- Crawford on the future: “The sky’s the limit for this group. The biggest thing we’re going to have to do is find someone to take that leadership role that Aurielle and Gabrielle (Cox) gave this team. I tip my hat off to Charles Henderson for a great performance. They play really hard. They’re very aggressive. We can go back and use this film in the offseason to get ready for next season knowing what we’ve got to do because we’ll probably have to face them again next year if we’re going to have a chance to go to the Final Four.”
- Crawford on how his team can build on the loss going into next year: “They got a taste of success right here. I would be totally shocked if these kids are not hungry, motivated and ready to go get it. I really would. It’s going to be interesting to see in the offseason. I’ve had kids to talk to us saying they wished they would have or could have played. Well, we’re going to find out when it comes tryout time if they meant what they were saying or if they were just talking off emotions because these kids were winning … Sylacauga basketball could be fun for a while if the kids put the work in. It could be special.”
Up next
- Sylacauga ended its season with a 10-17 record.
- Charles Henderson (27-0) advances to the Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The Lady Trojans will meet Center Point at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.