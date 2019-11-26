SYLACAUGA — Preparations were being made Tuesday for the 17th annual Sylacauga Promise Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Kathy Landers, special events coordinator for SAFE, said the organization is expected to serve approximately 3,000 people.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Norton Ave., Sylacauga.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will consist of turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, corn, yams, a dinner roll and dessert.
For the past 16 years, the meal has been a tradition in the city, serving individuals and families across the region through a communitywide effort.
Sylacauga Promise is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE). The event was created so individuals would not have to spend Thanksgiving alone or not celebrate Thanksgiving at all due to finances, according to SAFE officials.
Landers noted many community partners work to make the meal possible, and volunteer opportunities are still available.
For more information, call SAFE at 256-245-4343.