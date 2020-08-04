Sylacauga football ready to get back to work after shutdown due to positive COVID-19 test

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School didn't make it through the first week of fall practice due to COVID-19.
The Aggies were shut down after a player tested positive for the virus.
“We haven't gone since Thursday,” head coach Andrew Zow said. “We normally don't go on Fridays and Mondays right now, so we are opening back up (Wednesday, Aug. 5).”
Zow, who did not identify the player who tested positive, said team officials had to go back and find all the players who were close to that individual.
“We have to isolate that kid and the guys that were around him,” Zow said. “What I am being told right now, we are good to go. We went through protocol on Monday and we did tracing along that.
“The biggest thing is trying to get back to being able to function and being careful again.”
The Aggies open the season Aug. 21 against Leeds. Zow said Sylacauga didn't lose too much time from being shut down.
“We have been going (only) a few days a week anyway,” he said. “We have been running pretty good all summer, so we are caught up. It is not much more that we have to put in, so we are good to go.”
Last week marked the start of preseason practice for high schools in Alabama. Teams from around the state were required to practice in helmets and shorts for “acclimation” to new guidelines related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association on July 22 announced plans to go forward with fall sports as scheduled and released a best-practices document as a guideline.
Local school systems will determine if sports are going to be played or shut down this year. Three counties, Sumter, Greene and Barbour, announced last week they will not play sports in the 2020-21 school season.
Before being shut down, Zow was pleased with what he saw from his team in its two days of fall practice.
“It has been really good,” Zow said. “The kids have really bought in to working hard, and the coaches have been working hard. I think (the) attitudes have been great by the kids and the coaches. We are just trying to stay focused and see what kind of season we can have. It has been going really good.”