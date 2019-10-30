Cole Porch was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Sylacauga High School’s 29-22 overtime win over Munford last Friday night.
“It is a great honor, the team deserves it all,” Porch said. “This team has worked the hardest that I have seen in a while. The pure joy that they had after the game is something like no other. It is an honor to have this, but without my holder Jordan Ridgeway, my snapper Jacob Haynes and the entire line, this would not have been possible.”
The Aggies kicker went 2 for 3 in field goals, including a kick that saved the season. He also went 3 for 3 on extra point attempts.
Sylacauga trailed 22-19 with six seconds left in regulation; Porch booted a 54-yard field goal through the uprights to force overtime. The Aggies would win the game 29-22 in overtime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ridgeway.
Porch said he was surprised that Munford didn’t apply pressure on him in the final seconds of the game.
“All they did was stand up and wave their arms,” Porch said. “I guess they didn’t think that I was going to make or I didn’t have the leg to get it all the way. When Ridgeway set it down, there wasn’t a guy coming around in my sight. It took off a little bit of the pressure definitely, but to be in that moment and having the crowd screaming it amplified it just a little bit.”
The 54-yard field goal was the longest in Sylacauga High School and Talladega County prep history based on field goals listed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Record Book.
The senior kicker joins six other prep place-kickers with 54-yard field goals in their careers.
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith was confident that Porch was prepared the moment he sent him out for the game-tying field goal. Griffith said he elated that the hard work that Porch has put in throughout the season paid off.
“As a coach all you can do is give kids an opportunity to make plays,” Griffith said. “You hope when they get the opportunity that they make a great play and that’s what they did. Every day after our specialty period, we line up we kick a 55-yard field goal. Either he hits it or he doesn’t. He gets one shot at it then we move on to the rest of the practice. He has been there and done that 1,000 times before Friday night.
“When he jogged out there I knew it wasn’t 10 percent that this might happen, it wasn’t 20, it wasn’t 30. I knew he had a better than 50 percent chance to make this because I knew he had the leg and I knew he practiced it every day. I am so proud of him because he deserved to make the play.”
The kick, which has been named the ‘Marble City Miracle,’ has made Porch very popular at school as well as throughout the community.
“I can’t walk around the hallway without somebody playing around and asking for an autograph,” he said. “They are saying that I am famous. I am getting text messages from people I have never heard of or I haven’t talked to in months. I walked into Jack’s and people know who I am from just walking in there. It’s awesome.”
Porch has had an up-and-down season as far as field goals this season but feels he has had a good senior season overall.
“Field goals haven’t been exactly what I wanted, but they have come in times where I needed them,” he said. “Kickoffs have gotten a lot better since last year. I have 38 touchbacks, which is 38 more than I had last year. Coach (Griffith) is allowing me to do the things that I like on my kickoffs like going back further and getting a running start.
“This summer, I pushed really big in the weight room on squats and a whole bunch of leg workouts. I get told all the time that I look like a linebacker. The weight room has been what I have focused on the most going into this year and just trusting my leg.”
Porch and the Aggies will travel to Alexandria for the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next Friday night. This is the eighth season in a row that Sylacauga has made it to the postseason, but they have only advanced to the second round once in those years. Porch said that is something that they want to change.
“Go as far as we can,” he said. “We definitely want to get out of the first round. We haven’t hosted a playoff game in some years now. To be able to host a playoff game would be awesome. The atmosphere at the stadium would be like no other.”